Glasgow Airport's £2 drop-off charge comes into force

Fee brought in for new pick-up and drop-off area opening on Thursday.

Glasgow Airport: New drop-off area set to open (file pic). Glasgow Airport

Motorists will be charged £2 for dropping off passengers at Glasgow Airport from this week.

More than 7500 people signed a petition against the controversial fee, which comes into force at 3am on Thursday.

It is being introduced alongside a new combined drop-off and pick-up zone which will reportedly improve the flow of traffic around the airport.

Drivers have been charged for picking up passengers since 2010.

"For the first time, the airport will introduce a charging structure for drop-off with customers paying £2 for a stay of up to ten minutes," an airport spokesman said.

"Anyone who wishes to use the new combined pick-up and drop-off facility for more than ten minutes should continue to use the short stay car park.

"There will be no change in the current arrangements for blue badge holders, who are entitled to up to 30 minutes' free parking in the short stay car park.

"The airport will continue to offer a free pick-up and drop-off area located in the long stay car park."

A £1 drop-off charge introduced at Aberdeen Airport in 2015 - which later hiked to £2 - sparked similar controversy.

Edinburgh Airport introduced a £1 fee in 2010.

