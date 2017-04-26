  • STV
  • MySTV

OAP's murderer wished police luck in finding killer

STV

Peter Telfer was caught on CCTV stabbing 76-year-old John Baker twice in the back.

John Baker: Stabbed to death in Glasgow.
John Baker: Stabbed to death in Glasgow.

A man who murdered a Glasgow pensioner wished police luck finding the culprit, it has emerged.

Peter Telfer was caught on CCTV stabbing 76-year-old John Baker twice in the back.

The pensioner, who had recently been given the all-clear from cancer, later died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The attack on June 29 happened after Telfer robbed Victoria Weston of her bag outside Glasgow Central Station.

Telfer then tried to rob Karen Bowman of her bag at a bus stop in the Trongate before making his way to Bridgeton, where the murder took place.

When police interviewed Telfer he was "noticeably calm and appeared untroubled".

Following Telfer's guilty plea, Iain McSporran QC told the court: "He wished the police luck in tracing the true culprit."

Peter Telfer: Stabbed pensioner twice in the back.
Peter Telfer: Stabbed pensioner twice in the back. Spindrift

Telfer denied being the person seen in the CCTV footage, robbing Ms Weston of her bag and attempting to rob Ms Bowman.

He later admitted the robbery and attempted robbery after all of the prosecution evidence had been led.

Telfer had been granted bail two days earlier on June 27 after being charged with an alleged assault and attempted robbery at a shop on Shettleston Road.

Deferring sentence until next month, judge Lord Matthews told Telfer: "You have been convicted of an appalling and senseless murder of a man whose loss has been felt not only in his local community but amongst his family and friends.

"They have lost a valuable companion, a valuable mentor, valuable friend, uncle and brother-in-law."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.