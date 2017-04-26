OAP's murderer wished police luck in finding killer

Peter Telfer was caught on CCTV stabbing 76-year-old John Baker twice in the back.

John Baker: Stabbed to death in Glasgow.

A man who murdered a Glasgow pensioner wished police luck finding the culprit, it has emerged.

Peter Telfer was caught on CCTV stabbing 76-year-old John Baker twice in the back.

The pensioner, who had recently been given the all-clear from cancer, later died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The attack on June 29 happened after Telfer robbed Victoria Weston of her bag outside Glasgow Central Station.

Telfer then tried to rob Karen Bowman of her bag at a bus stop in the Trongate before making his way to Bridgeton, where the murder took place.

When police interviewed Telfer he was "noticeably calm and appeared untroubled".

Following Telfer's guilty plea, Iain McSporran QC told the court: "He wished the police luck in tracing the true culprit."

Peter Telfer: Stabbed pensioner twice in the back. Spindrift

Telfer denied being the person seen in the CCTV footage, robbing Ms Weston of her bag and attempting to rob Ms Bowman.

He later admitted the robbery and attempted robbery after all of the prosecution evidence had been led.

Telfer had been granted bail two days earlier on June 27 after being charged with an alleged assault and attempted robbery at a shop on Shettleston Road.

Deferring sentence until next month, judge Lord Matthews told Telfer: "You have been convicted of an appalling and senseless murder of a man whose loss has been felt not only in his local community but amongst his family and friends.

"They have lost a valuable companion, a valuable mentor, valuable friend, uncle and brother-in-law."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.