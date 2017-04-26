  • STV
  • MySTV

Businessman linked to Rangers bid arrested in Singapore

STV

Bill Ng fronted a group interested in buying Ibrox club in administration in 2012.

Bill Ng: Previously linked to bid to buy Rangers.
Bill Ng: Previously linked to bid to buy Rangers.

A businessman who was previously linked with a bid to buy Rangers has been arrested in Singapore as part of a probe into football funding.

Bill Ng claimed to be fronting a consortium interested in buying Rangers oldco when it was in administration in 2012.

His group eventually pulled out, claiming "uncertainties" around the process, which was overseen by administrators Duff and Phelps.

A company voluntary agreement (CVA) was not reached and the assets of the oldco were sold to a group led by Charles Green, before the company was liquidated.

According to local media reports in Singapore this week, Mr Ng has been arrested alongside three others as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspected misuse of club funds in the country.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/west-central/304203-rangers-crisis-singapore-group-led-by-bill-ng-withdraws-bid-for-club/ | default

Mr Ng is the chairman of Hougang United in Singapore, as well as Tiong Bahru Football Club.

He is also in the running to become the president of the Football Association of Singapore, according to the Straits Times.

Mr Ng has since been released on bail, local media has reported.

At the time of his interest in Rangers, he claimed in press reports to have been a fan of the Ibrox club and stated he watched their European Cup Winners' Cup win on TV in 1972.

In media interviews in Singapore dating back to when he first got involved in Hougang United, Mr Ng admitted he had no interest in football and did not know the offside rule.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.