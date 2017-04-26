Businessman linked to Rangers bid arrested in Singapore

Bill Ng fronted a group interested in buying Ibrox club in administration in 2012.

Bill Ng: Previously linked to bid to buy Rangers.

A businessman who was previously linked with a bid to buy Rangers has been arrested in Singapore as part of a probe into football funding.

Bill Ng claimed to be fronting a consortium interested in buying Rangers oldco when it was in administration in 2012.

His group eventually pulled out, claiming "uncertainties" around the process, which was overseen by administrators Duff and Phelps.

A company voluntary agreement (CVA) was not reached and the assets of the oldco were sold to a group led by Charles Green, before the company was liquidated.

According to local media reports in Singapore this week, Mr Ng has been arrested alongside three others as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspected misuse of club funds in the country.

Mr Ng is the chairman of Hougang United in Singapore, as well as Tiong Bahru Football Club.

He is also in the running to become the president of the Football Association of Singapore, according to the Straits Times.

Mr Ng has since been released on bail, local media has reported.

At the time of his interest in Rangers, he claimed in press reports to have been a fan of the Ibrox club and stated he watched their European Cup Winners' Cup win on TV in 1972.

In media interviews in Singapore dating back to when he first got involved in Hougang United, Mr Ng admitted he had no interest in football and did not know the offside rule.

