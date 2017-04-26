Man dies in hospital after 'attempted murder' in street

Johnathan McEwan, 33, spent four days in intensive care after incident in Paisley.

Death: Johnathan McEwan died in hospital after 'attack'.

A man who was allegedly attacked in a street has died in hospital.

Johnathan McEwan suffered a head injury in the incident in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Saturday.

The 33-year-old died on Tuesday in the Royal Alexandra Hospital, police confirmed.

It is understood some of Mr McEwan's organs have been donated after he spent four days in intensive care at the hospital.

A family statement read: "We would like to thank all the staff at the intensive care unit in the Royal Alexandra Hospital and also the members of the organ donation team.

"We would also like to thank all our family and friends for their support and love that has been shown for Johnny and his family at this difficult time."

Police had previously treated the incident as attempted murder.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and appeared in court earlier this week.

James Crossan was charged with attempted murder when he appeared in private from custody at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.

He made no plea or declaration and he was remanded in custody.

Crossan's case was continued for further examination and he is expected to appear in court again at a later date.

