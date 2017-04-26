Death of woman found in house treated as unexplained

She was discovered at around 10.45am on Saturday at an address in East Kilbride.

'Unexplained': Woman found dead in flat in East Kilbride.

The death of a woman who was discovered in a house in East Kilbride is being treated as unexplained.

The 44-year-old woman's body was found at around 10.45am on Saturday at a residence on Elliot Crescent in the South Lanarkshire town.

Police will carry out a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "At around 10.45am on Saturday, April 24, the body of a 44-year-old woman was found within a house in Elliot Crescent, East Kilbride.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained."

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

