Sir David Murray denies knowing of Whyte's 'ticket deal'

STV

The ex-Rangers owner is giving evidence at the trial of Craig Whyte in Glasgow.

Sir David Murray: Former owner recalled striking £1 deal with Whyte (file pic).
Sir David Murray: Former owner recalled striking £1 deal with Whyte (file pic). © SNS Group

Sir David Murray has denied all knowledge of a season ticket deal Craig Whyte allegedly used to fund his Rangers takeover.

The businessman gave evidence at the High Court in Glasgow, where Whyte is on trial relating to his buyout of the Ibrox club in 2011.

Sir David recalled how he struck a £1 deal to sell his shares after an initial meeting with Whyte in the south of France.

Prosecutors claim Whyte helped fund his takeover by effectively selling off three years of season tickets.

Sir David said he would "categorically not" have handed the club over if that was how a deal was being financed.

The 65 year-old insisted the first he was aware of an agreement with the firm Ticketus was more than a year after he sold to Whyte.

Whyte, 46, denies a charge of fraud and a second allegation under the Companies Act in connection with his 2011 takeover.

Sir David told how he took the helm at Rangers in 1988 and by around 2007 he considered stepping down as owner.

Craig Whyte: Owner is on trial over fraud allegation.
Craig Whyte: Owner is on trial over fraud allegation. PA

He said: "I felt the tenure had been long enough... I needed a change and the club needed a change."

The businessman recalled a meeting with one potential purchaser at the Dorchester Hotel in London but Sir David said he pulled out of the deal "at the last minute".

Sir David said: "The buyer told me how he was going to run the club and I did not think it was in the best interests so I got up from the table and left the room."

The court heard, that after 2009, Sir David had "minimal" direct involvement at Rangers as the club remained on the market. 

Rangers meantime had financial problems but the businessman claimed these were "grossly exaggerated" and a "manageable position".

Sir David also denied there had been "undue pressure" put on him by Lloyds Bank.

He told the court: "I met with Mr Whyte in the south of France. I was advised to have a chaperone with me who minuted my discussions. This was in November 2010."

Sir David added he later believed "everything seemed OK at the time". 

Whyte went to take over at Rangers in May 2011. He paid £1 but Sir David said "with stipulations".

Rangers: The trial relates to the 2011 takeover.
Rangers: The trial relates to the 2011 takeover.

These included an £18m bank overdraft being paid and £5m per year for four years on the playing squad.

Mr Prentice asked "was it important" that money was available before a takeover being completed? 

Sir David responded: "Of course... had it not, we would not have done that deal."

The prosecutor went on to ask: "What did he say about how he was going to fund the acquisition?" 

The witness replied: "From his own resources."

Mr Prentice said: "Was there discussion about third-party funding being a significant chunk of the financing?"

Sir David responded: "Not at all. As far as I was aware, the majority of the funding was coming from his own pocket. He told me."

The advocate then quizzed Sir David about what he knew about Ticketus. 

Mr Prentice asked what his view would have been if funding was coming from the firm for three years of season tickets.

The former Ibrox chairman responded: "Categorically, we would not have done the deal." 

He added: "It is because it is not in the best interests of the club."

Sir David said he first learned about any Ticketus involvement in December 2012. 

This was while assisting with a legal "precognition" in a case ex-chief executive Martin Bain was taking against the club.

He told the jury: "That was the first time I found out. I could see then why the club had run into its troubles."

The court earlier heard how Rangers eventually went into administration.

