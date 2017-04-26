Man killed friend by stamping on his head in attack

George McDonald assaulted Kevin Holmes in a lane off Main Street in Wishaw.

Sentenced: McDonald has been jailed for eight years (file pic). Deadline

A man who killed his friend by kicking, punching and stamping on his head has been jailed for eight years.

George McDonald, 45, assaulted Kevin Holmes in a lane off Main Street in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, on March 22 2016.

McDonald, who was originally accused of murder, later pled guilty to a charge of culpable homicide.

Dr Marjorie Turner, a consultant forensic pathologist at Glasgow University, said the blunt force trauma to Holmes' head started a chain of events that led to him suffering irreparable brain damage.

She told the trial: "It only takes a small number of minutes of cardiac arrest for the brain to be starved of oxygen and irreparably damaged."

Dr Turner revealed a bruise on the left side of Kevin's head had a "distinctive pattern" seen most frequently when the injury was caused by a kick or a blow from patterned footwear.

On Wednesday at the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Woolman told McDonald he had no other option but to send him to prison.

He said: "It is difficult to know what prompted the attack, especially as you claim that Mr Holmes was your friend

"No sentence I can impose can turn back the clock. By taking another man's life you have significantly escalated your level of offending."

McDonald, also of Wishaw, admitted he had killed Holmes, 47, on the fourth day of his trial.

His not guilty plea to assaulting another man was accepted by the Crown.

Prosecution lawyer Bill McVicar revealed McDonald had a list of previous convictions, including assaults to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, for which he had served prison sentences.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.