Man arrested after father 'gunned down' outside school

Ross Monaghan was injured while dropping his child off in Penilee, Glasgow.

Police: Incident being treated as attempted murder. SWNS

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged shooting in Glasgow.

Ross Monaghan, 35, was injured after dropping his child off at a school on Muirdyke Road, Penilee, in January.

Police launched an investigation after the incident, which is being treated as an attempted murder.

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman said a 36-year-old man had been arrested and has been detained in custody.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear in court at a future date.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.