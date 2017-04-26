Man arrested after father 'gunned down' outside school
Ross Monaghan was injured while dropping his child off in Penilee, Glasgow.
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged shooting in Glasgow.
Ross Monaghan, 35, was injured after dropping his child off at a school on Muirdyke Road, Penilee, in January.
Police launched an investigation after the incident, which is being treated as an attempted murder.
On Wednesday, a spokeswoman said a 36-year-old man had been arrested and has been detained in custody.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear in court at a future date.
