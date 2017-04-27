Still Game star fined for shouting at bar worker

Ford Kiernan admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards woman.

Ford Kiernan: Still Game star was fined at court. SWNS

Still Game star Ford Kiernan has been fined for shouting and swearing at a female member of staff at a bar.

He pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman in Glasgow last year.

When the case called earlier this year defence lawyer Lorna Clark told the court the 55-year-old actor denied both charges and a trial was set for June.

It was alleged Kiernan, from Glasgow's Kelvinside, made lewd comments towards the worker at Shilling Brewing Company in West George Street.

Prosecutors claimed he repeatedly directed comments that were "obscene and degrading", as well as the charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.

The case was due to call on Wednesday this week for a pre-trial hearing at the court.

But, Kiernan's defence team and prosecutors arranged for an "accelerated" hearing, allowing the case to call 24 hours earlier.

When he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court he admitted the lesser of the two charges and continued to plead not guilty to the alleged "obscene and degrading" comments.

These pleas were accepted by the Crown and Sheriff Joan Kerr fined the actor £800.

Kiernan was previously fined £3500 in 2005 for assaulting a taxi driver in a road rage incident.