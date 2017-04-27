Controversial Glasgow Airport drop-off charge begins

Management say the new pick-up zone will improve traffic flow around the site.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5411966530001-glasgow-airport-s-2-drop-off-charge-comes-into-force.jpg" />

A controversial £2 drop-off charge has come into force at Glasgow Airport.

More than 7500 people signed a petition against the fee, which began at 3am on Thursday.

It is being introduced alongside a new combined drop-off and pick-up zone which management said will improve the flow of traffic around the airport.

Drivers have been charged for picking up passengers since 2010.

A spokesman for the airport said: "Anyone who wishes to use the new combined pick-up and drop-off facility for more than ten minutes should continue to use the short stay car park.

"There will be no change in the current arrangements for blue badge holders, who are entitled to up to 30 minutes free parking in the short stay car park.

"The airport will continue to offer a free pick-up and drop-off area located in the long stay car park."

