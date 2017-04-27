  • STV
Shopkeeper hit on head with baseball bat during robbery

STV

Mohammed Zahid defended himself with a bread bin in the attack.

Mauchline Stores: Shopkeeper attacked during robbery (file pic).
Mauchline Stores: Shopkeeper attacked during robbery (file pic).

A man who hit a shopkeeper on the head with a baseball bat during a robbery has been jailed.

Thomas Marshall attacked Mohammed Zahid when he and two other men robbed Mauchline Stores in East Dunbartonshire in November last year.

The High Court in Glasgow previously heard that Marshall and his accomplices - who weren't named in court - burst into Mr Zahid's Kirkintilloch store demanding cash.

One man armed with a large machete shouted: "Give me the till," to Mr Zahid, who replied: "Why should I give you the till?"

Mr Zahid tried to prevent the till being taken but the men overpowered him.

Prosecutor John Scott QC told the court the man armed with the machete tried to strike Mr Zahid with the blade, but the shop worker shielded himself with a bread bin.

Marshall then hit Mr Zahid with the bat before running out of the shop with the till, which contained £400.

His two accomplices ran off and police eventually arrested Marshall, who is detained at YOI Polmont in Stirlingshire.

He pleaded guilty to assault and robbery before judge Lady Scott and sentence was deferred for the court to obtain reports.

On Thursday, at the High Court in Edinburgh, defence solicitor advocate Liam Ewing told Lady Scott that his client had a troubled childhood.

Lady Scott told Marshall she had no other option but to jail him for three years and four months.

