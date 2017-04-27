CCTV appeal after teenager injured in street attack

The 18-year-old victim was targeted on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow city centre.

CCTV: Police want to speak to this man over attack.

A CCTV appeal has been made after a teenager was seriously injured in a street attack in Glasgow city centre.

The 18-year-old victim was targeted on Sauchiehall Street close to its junction with Dalhousie Street during the incident.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment following the serious assault around 3.10am on Friday, January 13.

Police have released images of a man they are hunting in connection with the incident.

He is described as being between 20 and 30 years, around 5ft 10in and of medium build.

He was wearing dark ripped skinny jeans, a blue jacket and blue top with a light pattern.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact the police on 101.

