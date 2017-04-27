Boys charged after teacher 'shot with BB gun' at school

The pair, aged 13 and 15, allegedly carried out attack in Helensburgh, Argyll.

Hermitage Academy: Incident reported to police.

Two schoolboys have been charged after a teacher was allegedly shot with a BB gun at a secondary school.

The incident is said to have taken place at Hermitage Academy in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute on Monday.

The teacher was allegedly shot in a corridor inside the school during Monday morning's interval between classes but police were not informed until the following day.

On Wednesday, inspector Coleen Wylie confirmed they were made aware of an incident involving a BB gun allegedly being discharged at a teacher on Monday.

She added: "The teacher was not seriously injured and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Ms Wylie confirmed that following further enquiries two boys, aged 13 and 15, have been charged with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

She said "referrals were being made to the relevant partner agencies".

An Argyll and Bute Council spokeswoman said the well-being of pupils and staff at the school was paramount.

She said: "We take any action required to ensure this. We have thoroughly investigated this and the school has taken the appropriate disciplinary action against those involved.

"We have hard-working staff and pupils who are together achieving often award-winning success.

"Their well-being is paramount and we take any action required to ensure this."

Reacting to the incident, Stella Kinloch, the chairwoman of Hermitage Academy's parent council, said they had been made aware of "an isolated incident" at Hermitage Academy.

She added: "The school have reassured the parent council that the matter is being fully investigated by the school, who are taking the appropriate action, and Police Scotland has been informed.

"The parent council fully supports the school in engaging any additional measures to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and pupils attending Hermitage Academy."

