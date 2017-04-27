Girl, 12, fought off man who tried to grab her in street

The child was left badly shaken by the attack in Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

Inverkip Drive: Attack happened on nearby path. Google 2017

A girl fought off a man who tried to grab her on a footpath in Shotts.

The 12-year-old was walking on the path behind Inverkip Drive when the assault happened shortly before 9am on Wednesday.

A man, believed to be aged between 18 and 23, approached her from behind and grabbed her by the arm.

The girl kicked the man and managed to run off.

Police said she was uninjured but badly shaken by the incident.

The attacker was described as white, around 5ft 7in with a slim build.

He was wearing a black jacket and black trousers, possibly jogging trousers, and a black beanie hat.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area and will be examining CCTV footage in a bid to find the attacker.

Detective inspector Kenny Dalrymple said it was "imperative" the man was found.

He added: "At that time of the morning, people may have been getting ready to go out, perhaps to buy newspapers, take children to school or make their way to work, so you may have noticed something unusual or you may have seen the suspect running off.

"If you have any information, please do contact us and pass it on.

"I'm aware that this matter will be of concern to local people and I would like to reassure everyone that additional police officers will be on patrol in the area and anyone with any concerns can speak to these officers."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at Wishaw Police Office via 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

