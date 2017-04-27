Pair attacked by gang of teenagers after night out

One man was left with a significant facial injury after the early morning assault.

Sauchiehall Street: Two men were attacked by a gang in the early hours of Thursday morning. © STV

A man has been left with a serious facial injury after an unprovoked gang attack on a busy city centre street.

The 38-year-old was walking with a friend, also 38, on Sauchihall Street, Glasgow, after enjoying a night out when they are attacked by a group of teenagers in the early hours of the morning.

Both men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance where one man was released soon after and the other is still being treated for his 'significant' injuries which may lead to scarring.

Medical staff have described his condition as stable.

Police are checking CCTV in the area and appealing for information on the 'vicious attack' which happened near Cambridge Street at approximately 12.15am on Thursday morning.

The five male and female attackers are around 18 years of age and all have a slim build.

One of the gang is described as being a black male who was wearing dark clothing at the time of the assault, two were white men, one wearing a checked shirt with a dark jacket and the other wearing a black puffa jacket and a back-to-front black baseball cap.

The fourth attacker is described as a black female who was wearing a leather jacket and dark trousers and the second female was mixed race and wearing a black jacket, grey t-shirt and dark jeans, she was also carrying a white shoulder bag.

Detective Inspector David MacGregor is leading the investigation.

He said:"The two men were walking on in the direction of Charing Cross and the group spoke to them as they passed, but they then turned on both men and assaulted them.

"The attack was vicious leaving one of the men with a serious facial injury which may lead to scarring.

"Officers are currently checking CCTV in the area, however, there were a number of people in the street at the time who I am sure saw what happened. I would appeal to them, or indeed anyone with information, to contact us."

Anyone with any information shoucl call Greater Glasgow CID, City via 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.