Teenager charged with killing man found injured in road

Johnathan McEwan, 33, died in hospital after an alleged attack in Paisley.

Johnathan McEwan: Teenager charged with culpable homicide.

A teenager has been charged with killing a man who died days after he was found injured in the street.

Johnathan McEwan, 33, died in hospital on Tuesday following an alleged attack in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Saturday.

James Crossan was arrested and charged with culpable homicide at Paisley Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The 18-year-old made no plea and was released on bail ahead of a further court appearance.

Mr McEwan's family released a statement through police earlier this week thanking medical staff who treated him.

They said: "We would like to thank all the staff at the intensive care unit in the Royal Alexandra Hospital and also the members of the organ donation team.

"We would also like to thank all our family and friends for their support and love that has been shown for Johnny and his family at this difficult time."

