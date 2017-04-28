  • STV
Car driven into nightclub and torched in fireball attack

Four appliances attended blaze at Sanctuary club on Dumbarton Road in Glasgow on Thursday.

Sanctuary: The vehicle was set on fire in the attack.
Kev Campbell

A car was driven into a nightclub and set alight in a fireball attack.

The vehicle was torched on Thursday night at the Sanctuary club in the west end of Glasgow.

Four appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended after the blaze broke out on Dumbarton Road around 11.40pm.

Two men were seen reversing the car, believed to be a grey Volkswagen Tiguan, into Sanctuary before setting it and the premises alight.

Police said the fire attackers then fled the scene in a blue Audi RS3, which was later recovered in Lambhill.

Detective Inspector Mark McLennan said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are working to establish why this property has been targeted. 

"Fortunately, the club was closed and there have been no injuries, however, it is imperative we trace whoever is responsible for this crime.

"This is a busy road and I'm appealing to motorists, taxi drivers, anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact us."

He added: "You may have seen either of the vehicles and noticed the occupants and you could have information which could assist our investigation.

"Even if you think what you saw or know is not important, please pass it on. Let us assess the relevancy of the information as it could help us establish a motive for this crime and lead us to whoever is responsible."

Images of the fire have been shared on social media, with the vehicle appearing well alight.

Twitter user Richard Dickson uploaded a video of the fire, stating the Volkswagen was engulfed in flames when it was "reversed into the club".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

Blaze: The car was engulfed in flames on Thursday.
Richard Dickson

