Car engulfed in flames outside nightclub in Glasgow

Four appliances attended the blaze at Sanctuary club in Dumbarton Road on Thursday.

Blaze: The car was engulfed in flames on Thursday. Richard Dickson

A car was engulfed in flames outside a nightclub in Glasgow's west end.

The vehicle was torched on Thursday night outside the Sanctuary club in Dumbarton Road.

Four appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended after the blaze broke out around 11.30pm.

It is understood no one was injured in the incident.

Images of the fire have been shared on social media, with the vehicle appearing well alight.

Twitter user Richard Dickson uploaded a video of the fire, stating the Volkswagen Golf was engulfed in flames when it was "reversed into the club".

Police Scotland confirmed enquiries into the fire are ongoing.

The area was cordoned off as an investigation was launched.