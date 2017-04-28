Four injured as van leaves road and crashes into bus stop

Collision occurred on Kilbowie Road in the West Dunbartonshire town of Clydebank.

Collision: Police confirmed four people have been injured. Chris McLean

Four people have been injured after a van ploughed into a bus stop.

The collision occurred in Kilbowie Road in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on Friday morning.

Police confirmed the driver of the van, as well as three pedestrians at the bus stop, have been injured.

Emergency services remain at the scene, which is close to Jon and Co Hairdressers at Kilbowie Road's junction with Drumry Road.

Images shared on social media showed a large emergency response to the incident, which occurred around 7.45am.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area as they have put in place a partial road closure on the busy route in the town.

A spokeswoman said: "Around 7.44am on Friday, police were called to a report of a road crash on Kilbowie Road, Clydebank.

"Police and ambulance attended and four people, including the driver of the van, have been injured and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.

"The road is currently closed and officers are carrying out enquiries at the scene."