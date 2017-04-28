Schoolboy and man seriously hurt as van hits bus stop

The incident sparked a large-scale emergency response in Clydebank on Friday.

Clydebank: Van careered into bus stop on Friday. STV

A schoolboy and a man have been left seriously injured after a van ploughed into a bus stop.

The crash happened on Kilbowie Road in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on Friday morning.

Police confirmed the driver of the van, as well as three pedestrians at the bus stop, have been injured.

One of those standing at the stop, a 15-year-old boy, was seriously hurt in the collision.

The teenager was thrown over a nearby wall by the force of the vehicle.

A 43-year-old man also suffered serious injuries in the collision, while a woman, aged 48, was dragged in front of the van but only suffered minor injuries.

Police confirmed the 52-year-old man who was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision also suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene, which is close to Jon and Co Hairdressers at Kilbowie Road's junction with Drumry Road.

Images shared on social media showed a large emergency response to the incident, which occurred at about 7.45am.

Kilbowie Road: Vehicle struck three people at bus stop. STV

