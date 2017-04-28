CCTV appeal after man attacked in Glasgow city centre

Police release images of a man they wish to speak to after assault in Royal Exchange Square.

CCTV: Anyone with information urged to come forward.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to following after a serious assault in Glasgow city centre.

A 25-year-old man was attacked in Royal Exchange Square in the early hours of Saturday, January 14.

Police said the assault took place outside the Social at around 1.40am.

The man in the CCTV images may have information which could help with the investigation, detectives have said.

He is described as being Asian, aged between 24 and 30 and is around 5ft 7in with a slim build and dark hair.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who recognises the man in the images has been asked to contact detectives at Stewart Street Police Station on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.