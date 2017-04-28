Scots mother murdered by ex-partner as child watched TV

Angela Laskey, from Dumfries, was stabbed to death by Aubrey Wadford in California.

A Scottish mother was stabbed to death by her ex-partner while her daughter watched TV in the next room.

Angela Laskey was found lying face down in her home in Santa Barbara in California by police who were called out to reports of screaming in October 2014.

Her abusive former partner, Aubrey Wadford, had been on trial accused of first-degree murder after he was arrested at the scene of the killing.

After two weeks of evidence at Santa Barbara Superior Court, the 41-year-old changed his plea and admitted second degree murder.

He faces between 16 years to life in prison for murdering Ms Laskey, 39, who is from Dumfries.

Confirming his plea, the office of the Santa Barbara district attorney said: "In the early hours of October 29, 2014, a neighbour heard screaming coming from another apartment.



"The neighbour dialled 911. When Santa Barbara police officers arrived at the apartment, they found Ms Laskey face down near the front door having sustained multiple stab wounds.

"Ms Laskey was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Mr Wadford was initially charged with first degree murder."

Wadford, who repeatedly stabbed Ms Laskey with a kitchen knife, will be sentenced on May 26.

