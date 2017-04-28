Man knocked to ground in attack as he waited for bus

The 37-year-old victim was targeted near to Goldie Park in Dumfries.

Attack: Man was targeted while waiting for bus (file pic). Google 2017

A man was knocked to the ground in an attack as he waited for a bus.

The 37-year-old was seriously injured in the assault in Dumfries.

He was struck on the head, before being attacked on the ground at the bus stop next to Goldie Park in Glasgow Street.

Police said the serious assault happened at about 4.50pm on Thursday.

Detective constable Rowan Buckly said: "I know this is a busy route in and out of town and I believe a number of people will have driven past this bus shelter at the time of the assault.

"Officers are currently checking CCTV in the area and carrying out door to door enquiries, however, I would appeal to anyone who was in the area who may have seen the attack, or who has any information that will assist officers with their investigation, to contact Dumfries Police Office."

The suspect is described as aged between 35 and 45, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in, of medium build with short/medium length dark and grey speckled hair.

He was wearing a dark jacket and navy blue denim jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

