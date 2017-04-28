Man charged over 'threat to ex-Rangers owner Craig Whyte'

Barrie Donnelly accused of behaving in abusive manner near High Court in Glasgow.

Craig Whyte: Former Rangers owner was allegedly threatened. PA

A man has appeared in court charged with threatening former Rangers owner Craig Whyte near the High Court in Glasgow.

Barrie Donnelly allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards Mr Whyte on Thursday.

Prosecutors claim that on King Street, near the High Court, Donnelly did "approach Craig Whyte, repeatedly shout at him, repeatedly utter threatening remarks to him and follow him".

Donnelly, 39, from Uddingston in South Lanarkshire, appeared from custody at the city's sheriff court on Friday.

He was represented by Emma Crilley, who pled not guilty on his behalf.

Sheriff Shona Gilroy released Donnelly on bail with the special condition he must not approach or contact Mr Whyte. A trial was set for September.

Mr Whyte is currently on trial at the High Court in relation to his takeover of the Ibrox club in 2011.

He denies a charge of fraud and a further allegation under the Companies Act.

