Tailbacks on M8 after Eddie Stobart lorry overturns
The road was blocked near Junction 8 following the incident on Friday afternoon.
An Eddie Stobart lorry has overturned on the M8, causing delays for drivers.
The road was blocked near Junction 8 following the incident at around 1.25pm on Friday.
The lorry turned on its side and its trailer separated, landing a short distance away.
Traffic Scotland reported lengthy delays on the road while the lorry was recovered.
The driver reportedly suffered an arm injury in the crash.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The crash happened at around 1.25pm.
"There don't appear to be any major injuries – the driver appears to have a minor arm injury."
