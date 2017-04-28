Tailbacks on M8 after Eddie Stobart lorry overturns

The road was blocked near Junction 8 following the incident on Friday afternoon.

M8: Eddie Stobart lorry overturns and sheds trailer. Traffic Scotland

An Eddie Stobart lorry has overturned on the M8, causing delays for drivers.

The road was blocked near Junction 8 following the incident at around 1.25pm on Friday.

The lorry turned on its side and its trailer separated, landing a short distance away.

Traffic Scotland reported lengthy delays on the road while the lorry was recovered.

The driver reportedly suffered an arm injury in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The crash happened at around 1.25pm.

"There don't appear to be any major injuries – the driver appears to have a minor arm injury."

