Boy, 12, threatened with hammer by man in balaclava

The child also had his iPhone stolen as he walked home from school in East Kilbride.

Robbery: Police have appealed for information after a 12-year-old was robbed in East Kilbride. PA

A 12-year-old boy has been robbed and threatened on his way home from school by a teenager in a balaclava who was holding a hammer.

The boy's 13-year-old friend was also assaulted by the male, aged between 16 and 19, who stole the younger child's iPhone during the incident in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

The two boys were walking along an underpass at St Lawrence Park near Falkland Drive at around 4.15pm on Thursday when they were approached by the teenager.

He kicked the older child before threatening the 12-year-old to hand over his smartphone.

The suspect, who ran off towards St Lawrence Park after taking the boy's phone, is described as being white and around 5ft 6in.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a grey Adidas hooded top, dark jogging bottoms and a balaclava-style item covering his face.

Neither of the boys were injured during the incident.

Constable Louise Bern, of Rutherglen Police Station, said it was a "terrifying experience" for the boys and confirmed there would be higher police presence in the area as they carry out enquires.

He said: "Thankfully neither of the boys, who were on their way home from school, were injured.

"Although the man did not brandish the hammer at the boys, for him even to be carrying it and to threaten the children is shocking.

"St Lawrence Park and Falkland Drive are residential and officers have been in the area carrying out door-to-door enquiries as well as checking CCTV, however, we would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

"It's possible that someone may have seen the suspect hanging about the area or running off."

If you have any information that will assist the police with their investigations, then you should contact the Community Investigation Unit at Rutherglen Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2494/27.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

