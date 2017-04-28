Rush hour disruption as passenger takes ill on train

Trains were delayed or cancelled while emergency services attended the passenger.

Delayed: Many services were disrupted after the incident SWNS

Rail users are to expect disruption between Barrhead and Glasgow Central after a passenger took ill on a train.

Emergency services confirmed they received a call at 5.08pm.

Ambulance services are still in attendance and the incident it still ongoing.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: "There are a small number of knock-on delays due to this earlier incident.

"Anyone delayed more than 30 minutes should keep hold of their tickets and claim compensation under our Delay Repay scheme."

