Hepatitis A outbreak allegedly linked to Airdrie bakery

There are currently nine confirmed and nine suspected cases of the virus.

An outbreak of hepatitis A in North Lanarkshire has been potentially linked to JB Christie's bakery in Airdrie.

NHS Lanarkshire are currently investigating nine confirmed cases and nine suspected cases, where initial suggestions lead them back to the shop.

Environmental health and public health staff are working with the bakery to carry out further investigations.

Dr Josephine Pravinkumar, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in Public Health Medicine said: "Our initial investigations have indicated that there may be a link between these cases and the bakery.

"While the risk is very low, if anyone does experience a flu-like illness, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, abdominal pains or jaundice (a yellowing of the eyes or skin), they should contact NHS24 on 111 or their GP in the usual way."

Dr Pravinkumar continued: "We would like to thank everyone at the bakery for helping us with the investigation to identify any possible source.

"Once informed of the matter, the bakery owners took the decision to temporarily close their bakery and their two retail outlets in Airdrie and Coatbridge immediately and are fully cooperating with environmental health officers and public health staff.

"All staff at the bakery are being provided with information and support and necessary actions are being taken to prevent any further infection".

Hepatitis A is a viral infection which leads to inflammation of the liver and can cause mild to severe illness. The infection will clear with time and there are no long term effects.

Andrew Chisholm, JB Christie managing director, said: "The health and safety of our customers and staff are of paramount importance.

"As soon as we were notified of this possible link, we immediately took the decision to temporarily cease our operations and fully cooperate with environmental health and public health officials.

"This work is continuing and we hope to be able to resume business as normal as soon as possible."

