Man 'attacked with weapons' during attempted murder

A 32-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after a targeted attack.

Attack: Police are keen to trace the four men Google 2017

Police are investigating an attempted murder in Clydebank on Friday.

At around 1pm, police were called to a report of a man found seriously injured on Gilmour Avenue, Clydebank.

Emergency services attended a 32-year-old man who was taken to hospital.

His condition is described as serious.

Police report that four men assaulted the victim with weapons before heading in the direction of Kilbowie Road in a black five-door BMW 1 Series.

Detective Superintendent Kenny Graham said: "This was a targeted and brazen attack on a single individual which took place in broad daylight. Gilmour Avenue is a quiet residential area and nearby residents were left shocked by this violent incident.

"We are currently assessing CCTV and conducting door to door enquiries. We understand a black 5-door BMW 1 Series was used by the suspects.

"The suspects can only be described at this time as wearing dark clothing.

"We would ask anyone with information to contact us. You may have witnessed the attack or noticed a dark BMW in the area beforehand or driving away from the area following the incident.

"Officers remain in the area today, with high-visibility patrols ongoing throughout Hardgate. I want to reassure local residents that we are doing all we can to trace the men responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clydebank CID via 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.