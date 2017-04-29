Former Pussycat Doll hosts Glasgow summer fashion show

Ashley Roberts also hosted Saturday Night Takeaway with Ant and Dec.

Fashion: Ashley Roberts with children’s clothes model, Savannah Hardie, six, from Glasgow Macdonald Media

Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts hosted a fashion show in Glasgow on Saturday.

Taking place at the intu Braehead mall, the former Saturday Night Takeaway host showed off some new spring and summer trends.

Hundreds of shoppers turned out to see the event and snap up some bargains.

Ms Roberts shot to fame as part of pop group Pussycat Dolls, who sold more than 50 million records. The star was also runner-up on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

