Police arrest seven during Old Firm match at Ibrox

The men were between the ages of 16 and 53 and are expected in court on Tuesday.

Attack: A Rangers fan invaded the pitch to confront Scott Brown SNS

Police arrested seven men during Saturday's Old Firm game.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly running on to the pitch to confront Celtic captain Scott Brown at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. He was arrested for breach of the peace and is still currently detained. The man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man is currently being detained for offences relating to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act. He is also expected in court on Tuesday.

Police are investigating an alleged incident of racial abuse where someone allegedly made a monkey gesture at Celtic player Scott Sinclair.

A police spokesman said: "We are aware of that incident and inquiries are ongoing."

Two men aged 36 and 16 were arrested in connection with allegedly trying to enter the ground while drunk while a 30-year-old man was held in connection with alleged offensive behaviour.

Two men aged 34 and 53 were arrested in connection with alleged breach of the peace while a 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly being in possession of alcohol at the ground.

A Rangers spokesman said: "Rangers does not condone any form of unacceptable behaviour and the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland."

Asked about the incident of a man allegedly running on to the pitch, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: "I haven't seen it again, there was so much more happening in the game.

"It's not nice when something like that happens, but I only caught the tail end of it, really."

