Teenager in hospital after disturbance in Paisley
A 19-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident.
Police were called to a disturbance in Paisley at 8.15am on Sunday.
On arrival at Ferguslie Park Avenue, police discovered a 19-year-old with serious injuries.
They were transferred to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police are still in attendance and enquiries are ongoing."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.