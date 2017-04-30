Body of a man found outside Erskine high school

Police are investigating after a body was discovered near Park Mains high school.

Investigation: Police are probing the death STV

Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in Erskine in Renfrewshire.

Officers were called to Rashilee Avenue, near Park Mains high school at about 5.40am on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained pending investigation."

Inquiries are under way to identify the man.

