Thousands take part in charity Kiltwalk in Glasgow

The record breaking crowd is on course to raise over £1 million.

Charity: More than £1million is set to be raised Kiltwalk

More than 7,200 people took to the streets of Glasgow today in the name of charity.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk is set to raise over £1 million for charities across Scotland during their four events.

Sir Tom Hunter's vision of the Kiltwalk becoming the country's biggest mass participation event to fight poverty and ill health took a big step to becoming a reality today as people laced-up their walking shoes.

And the man who is bringing Barrack Obama to Edinburgh next month, has guaranteed that he will add 10% to all fundraising at the Kiltwalk this year, giving charities a unique return of 110%.

March: Sir Tom Hunter with six-year-old Nathan Mowat from Gourock Kiltwalk

Sir Tom said: "The real heroes are our wonderful walkers who have been pounding the streets and paths between Glasgow and Loch Lomond in a sea of tartan to change lives for the better.

"Encouraged along the way by our amazing Kiltie Volunteers who help make it such a unique experience for everyone involved.

"The atmosphere today is nothing short of incredible. It's inspiring and it makes me extremely proud to be Scottish."

In addition to supporting children's charities, Kiltwalk 2017 is open to all charities in Scotland. Anyone walking for Kiltwalk sees 110% of their fundraising going to the STV Children's Appeal.

Leading out Glasgow's Mighty Stride alongside Sir Tom Hunter was six-year-old Nathan Mowat from Gourock who suffers from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The youngster and his mum Gill, along with nine of her friends, walked the Kiltwalk to raise money for Calum's Cabin.

Kiltwalk

The 36-year-old mum said: "It was such an honour for Nathan to lead the Glasgow Kiltwalk and get the day underway. We walked for Calum's Cabin as the charity has given us so much support during Nathan's treatment and helped us create some happy memories during a very difficult time. It's great to be able to give something back."

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the Royal Bank of Scotland's Scottish board, said: "Thank you and well done to everyone who took part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk. "It's inspiring to see so many people coming together to support some great charities that help people in need in Scotland.

Volunteers also got in on the fundraising action, as for every hour of time they donated, Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation will gift £1.10 to each Kiltie's chosen charity.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.