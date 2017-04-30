  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands take part in charity Kiltwalk in Glasgow

Emma O'Neill

The record breaking crowd is on course to raise over £1 million.

Charity: More than £1million is set to be raised
Charity: More than £1million is set to be raised Kiltwalk

More than 7,200 people took to the streets of Glasgow today in the name of charity.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk is set to raise over £1 million for charities across Scotland during their four events.

Sir Tom Hunter's vision of the Kiltwalk becoming the country's biggest mass participation event to fight poverty and ill health took a big step to becoming a reality today as people laced-up their walking shoes.

And the man who is bringing Barrack Obama to Edinburgh next month, has guaranteed that he will add 10% to all fundraising at the Kiltwalk this year, giving charities a unique return of 110%.

March: Sir Tom Hunter with six-year-old Nathan Mowat from Gourock
March: Sir Tom Hunter with six-year-old Nathan Mowat from Gourock Kiltwalk

Sir Tom said: "The real heroes are our wonderful walkers who have been pounding the streets and paths between Glasgow and Loch Lomond in a sea of tartan to change lives for the better.

"Encouraged along the way by our amazing Kiltie Volunteers who help make it such a unique experience for everyone involved.

"The atmosphere today is nothing short of incredible. It's inspiring and it makes me extremely proud to be Scottish."

In addition to supporting children's charities, Kiltwalk 2017 is open to all charities in Scotland. Anyone walking for Kiltwalk sees 110% of their fundraising going to the STV Children's Appeal.

Leading out Glasgow's Mighty Stride alongside Sir Tom Hunter was six-year-old Nathan Mowat from Gourock who suffers from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The youngster and his mum Gill, along with nine of her friends, walked the Kiltwalk to raise money for Calum's Cabin.

kiltwalk 2017 3
Kiltwalk

The 36-year-old mum said: "It was such an honour for Nathan to lead the Glasgow Kiltwalk and get the day underway. We walked for Calum's Cabin as the charity has given us so much support during Nathan's treatment and helped us create some happy memories during a very difficult time. It's great to be able to give something back."

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the Royal Bank of Scotland's Scottish board, said: "Thank you and well done to everyone who took part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk. "It's inspiring to see so many people coming together to support some great charities that help people in need in Scotland.

Volunteers also got in on the fundraising action, as for every hour of time they donated, Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation will gift £1.10 to each Kiltie's chosen charity.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.