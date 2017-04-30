Teenager 'violently stabbed' in Paisley attempted murder

Four men were believed to have carried out the attack on Ferguslie Park Avenue.

A teenager is in serious condition after an attempted murder in Paisley.

Police were called to an incident at around 8.15am on Sunday, where a 19-year-old man had been seriously assaulted.

Four men were reported to have been involved in the attack, where the teenager suffered serious stab wounds on Ferguslie Park Avenue.

Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

The area was cordoned off as officers carried out their enquiries, including the collection of CCTV footage for review and door-to-door enquiries.

Detective Constable Andy McKay said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are in the process of piecing together exactly what has happened and why.

"A young man has been violently attacked and it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

If you have any information whatsoever concerning this attack, or any knowledge as to who is responsible, then please do come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Paisley CID via 101.

