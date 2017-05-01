Rangers fan arrested over 'racist abuse of Celtic player'

The 28-year-old will appear in court after the incident during the Old Firm match.

Scott Sinclair: Alleged target of racist abuse after scoring penalty. SNS

A Rangers fan has been arrested over the alleged racial abuse of Celtic player Scott Sinclair during the Old Firm match at the weekend.

A 28-year-old man has been detained in connection with an alleged offence under the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act.

It follows an incident where the supporter allegedly made a monkey gesture at Sinclair after the Celtic forward opened the scoring from the penalty spot during the encounter.

The man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Police Scotland said eight men had been arrested surrounding the clash at Ibrox Stadium, which Celtic won 5-1.

This included a Rangers supporter who was arrested for allegedly running onto the pitch during the game, while three other men were detained for alleged breach of the peace offences.