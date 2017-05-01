Man charged after 'serious assault' at bus stop

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested following the incident in Dumfries.

Bus stop: Arrest made after alleged attack in Dumfries

A man has been charged after an alleged attack at a bus stop.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested by police following the incident in Dumfries.

Officers confirmed he had been charged with serious assault, while a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

During the incident, a man, aged 37, sustained serious injuries after being knocked to the ground.

It took place at a bus stop next to Goldie Park in the town's Glasgow Road around 4.50pm on Thursday.

Police have urged anyone who has information relating to the alleged attack who has not yet come forward to contact them on 101.