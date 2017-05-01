Teenager found dead near secondary school identified

Tributes have been paid to 16-year-old Owen MacDonald, who died in Erskine.

Erskine: Police are investigating the teenager's death. STV

A teenager found dead near a school in Renfrewshire has been identified.

The 16-year-old, named locally as Owen MacDonald, died following the incident in Erskine on Sunday.

Police cordoned off an area close to Park Mains High School on Rashielee Avenue after his body was discovered at about 5.40am.

Officers are investigating the teenager's death but have confirmed it does not appear to be suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said: "Following the discovery of a body near Rashielee Avenue, Erskine, on Sunday, officers can confirm the body has been identified as a 16-year-old male.

"A post-mortem examination has been carried out and the death is being treated as unexplained. "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Enquiries are continuing."

Friends of the youngster have taken to Facebook to pay tribute to him.

One wrote: "Words can't say how gutted I am. You don't realise how heartbreaking it is to lose a best friend until it actually happens to you. Still can't believe your gone bro, rest easy."

Another described the teenager as a "lovely boy" and stated heaven had gained "a beautiful angel".

