Photographer's camera stolen in 'violent' ambush by gang

The victim, 41, was injured in the robbery in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

Robbery: Police are investigating the attack (file pic). Deadline News

A photographer was attacked and robbed of his camera in a "violent" ambush by a gang.

The 41-year-old victim was walking in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on Sunday when a woman and two men approached him.

Police said he was a keen photographer and had his camera around his neck.

It was stolen along with his mobile phone after he was assaulted on Laburnum Road at about 4.10pm.

The man was taken to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie and is said to be in a stable condition.

Detective sergeant Iain Sneddon said: "This was a violent attack which left a man in hospital and enquiries are under way to trace the people involved.

"The victim is a keen photographer and had his camera around his neck at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or a group matching the above descriptions, to get in touch.

Police said the woman involved is aged between 20 and 35, around 5ft 6in, with dark brown hair tied back in a ponytail. She was also wearing a turquoise tracksuit top.

One of the men in the gang is between 30 and 35 with a slim build and short dark brown hair.

He was wearing a dark jacket and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

The second man is between 30 and 40 with a medium build and bald head. He was wearing light clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

