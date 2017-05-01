Man injured during 'frightening' attack near hotel

The victim had just got out of a taxi in Biggar, South Lanarkshire, with his partner.

Biggar: Officers reviewing CCTV. Goolge 2017

A man required hospital treatment after a "frightening" assault near a hotel.

The victim and his partner got out of a taxi and began to walk towards the Elphinestone Hotel in Biggar, South Lanarkshire, on Sunday morning, when he became involved in a verbal confrontation with his attacker.

The suspect the crossed High Street and assaulted the victim at about 2.50am.

His partner is not believed to have been injured in the incident.



The attacker, who is white, of medium build and was wearing a blue top, then left the High Street in the direction of Broughton.

Officers are reviewing CCTV in the hope of discovering additional information.



Detective constable Graham McAdam said: "This was a frightening incident which left the victim requiring hospital treatment and it is crucial that we find the man responsible.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us. Maybe you saw the suspect prior to, or following the attack, or maybe you saw him run off up the High Street in Biggar.

"If you have any information at all, please do pass it on to police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Wishaw Police Office via 101.

