Two men injured during attack on footpath next to M8

The pair were targeted in the north east of Glasgow on Sunday morning.

Attack: The victims suffered head and foot injuries. Google 2017

Two men suffered head and foot injuries during a "violent and unprovoked" attack in Glasgow.

The 40-year-old and 41-year-old men were walking along a footpath on Longstone Place next to the M8 in the north east of the city at about 6.30am on Sunday when they were assaulted by two other men.

The suspects made their way off along Stepps Road towards the Craigend and Ruchazie.

The victims were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to head and foot injuries.

Police say the first suspect is in early 30s, slim with a tanned complexion. He was wearing a red T-shirt.

The second man is in his early 30s, had a heavy build and wearing a black jumper.

Detective constable Danny Crilley said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack and extensive inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area on Sunday morning, who may have seen men matching the above descriptions or anything suspicious, to get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or alternatively speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

