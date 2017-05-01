Police fears for missing surfer not seen since Sunday

Matthew Bryce, 22, said he was going surfing but has not contacted friends since.

Police are appealing for information on a missing Glasgow man.

Matthew Bryce, 22, was last seen at 9am on Sunday in St Catherines, Argyll. He was believed to be heading for West Port beach near Campbeltown to surf.

He has not made contact with friends since.

Mr Bryce was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa which was carrying an orange surf board.

Mr Bryce is described at 5ft 9in, slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes. He was believed to be wearing a green/ brown mid-length jacket, t-shirt, jeans and brown boots.

Chief inspector Paul Robertson at Dunoon Police Office said: "We are obviously becoming increasingly concerned for Matthew's well-being and we would urge any members of the public who can assist with our enquiries to establish his whereabouts to contact us urgently"

Anyone who has seen or heard from Matthew or who has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 101.

