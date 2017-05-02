Missing surfer saved after surviving 32 hours in water

Matthew Bryce, 22, was last seen at 9am on Sunday before going surfing in Argyll.

Matthew Bryce: Appeal to find the 22-year-old.

A missing surfer has been found alive after surviving 32 hours in the water.

Matthew Bryce had not been seen since around 9am on Sunday when he set off to go surfing on the Argyll coast.

He was found at 7.30pm on Monday by the coastguard 13 miles from shore after he was reported missing by friends.

The 22-year-old was suffering from hypothermia but is believed to be fine after being taken to hospital to be checked over.

Dawn Petrie, of Belfast Coastguard Operations Centre who co-ordinated the search, said: "Hope was fading of finding the surfer safe and well after such a long period in the water.

"With nightfall approaching we were gravely concerned.

"But at 7.30pm the crew on the Coastguard rescue helicopter were delighted when they located the man still with his surf board and 13 miles off the coast.

"He was kitted out with all the right clothing, including a thick neoprene suit, and this must have helped him to survive for so long at sea.

"He is hypothermic but conscious and has been flown to hospital."