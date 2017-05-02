Surfer who spent 32 hours at sea treated for hypothermia

Matthew Bryce was reported missing 24 hours after he failed to turn up for Sunday lunch.

Matthew Bryce: Rescued by helicopter.

A surfer who survived at sea for more than a day is being treated in hospital for hypothermia.

He was found by a coastguard helicopter at 7.30pm on Monday, 13 miles off the coast of Machrihanish, Argyll, where he had set off at 9am the day before.

The 22-year-old, who is believed to have gotten into difficulty after suffering cramp, was airlifted to Ulster Hospital in Belfast.

He is being treated for hypothermia and is believed to be in a stable condition.

Alex Smith, maritime controller for Belfast, said: "On Monday we received a call from Police Scotland saying that a male had been reported missing.

"He had been due to meet his family for Sunday lunch and they raised the alarm 24 hours later.

"A search was launched involving three lifeboats from Scotland and Ireland, assisted by a coastguard helicopter.

"After searching for about seven hours he was found 13 miles out from where he went into the water. He's now being treated for hypothermia in hospital."

Mr Smith said anyone thinking of heading out on the water should not go alone and urged people to tell others of their plans.

'Hope was fading of finding him safe and well after such a long period in the water.' Dawn Petrie, Belfast Coastguard Operations Centre spokeswoman

Dawn Petrie, from the Belfast Coastguard Operations Centre, credited Mr Bryce's survival to being properly equipped for the conditions.

"Hope was fading of finding him safe and well after such a long period in the water," she added.

"He was kitted out with all the right clothing, including a thick neoprene suit, and this must have helped him to survive for so long at sea."