E-fit of rapist who attacked woman outside school issued

The 27-year-old was assaulted outside Wallace Primary School in Renfrewshire.

E-fit: Image of man released. Police Scotland

Police have released an e-fit of a man who raped a woman outside a school.

The 27-year-old was assaulted near Wallace Primary School in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, on February 27.

She was walking along a footpath between Byres Road and Glenmalloch Place when the attack happened at 8pm.

Her attacker fled with her trousers, which have not been found despite a police appeal asking residents to check bins and gardens.

Detective inspector Louise Harvie said on Tuesday: "Whilst we understand that this crime has caused a great deal of concern amongst the local community, I would like to reassure everyone that our officers are doing absolutely everything they can to investigate this crime.

"We are completely focussed on solving this crime and I cannot stress enough the importance of members of the public coming forward with any information that could potentially assist with our enquiries.

"If you were in the surrounding area on the evening, please cast your mind back and think about whether you may have seen a man of the above description or anything out of the ordinary."

She added: "If you have any information at all, no matter how significant you think it might be, let us determine that as it could prove vital to our investigation."

The man pictured in the e-fit was described as white, between 35 and 50, with a medium to stocky build. He had dark hair which was receding on top.

The man was wearing dark trousers and a light-coloured T-shirt.

