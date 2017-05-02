Man treated for stab wounds after disturbance at flat
The 43-year-old victim is 'stable' after the incident in Bonhill, West Dunbartonshire.
A man has been stabbed during a disturbance at a flat in West Dunbartonshire.
Police were called to the incident at an address on O'Hare in Bonhill at around 8.20pm on Monday.
The 43-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Renfrewshire, for treatment, where staff say his condition is "stable".
It is understood police investigating the attack are following a positive line of enquiry.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 8.20pm on Monday, May 1, police were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in O'Hare, in the Bonhill area.
"Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment to stab wounds.
"Medical staff describe his condition as stable. Enquiries are continuing."
