Man treated for stab wounds after disturbance at flat

The 43-year-old victim is 'stable' after the incident in Bonhill, West Dunbartonshire.

O'Hare: Man stabbed at West Dunbartonshire address. Google 2017

A man has been stabbed during a disturbance at a flat in West Dunbartonshire.

Police were called to the incident at an address on O'Hare in Bonhill at around 8.20pm on Monday.

The 43-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Renfrewshire, for treatment, where staff say his condition is "stable".

It is understood police investigating the attack are following a positive line of enquiry.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 8.20pm on Monday, May 1, police were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in O'Hare, in the Bonhill area.

"Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment to stab wounds.

"Medical staff describe his condition as stable. Enquiries are continuing."

