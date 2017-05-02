  • STV
Bakery shut amid link to hepatitis A outbreak reopens

JB Christie in Airdrie was closed after health officials launched an investigation.

A bakery that was closed after being linked to a hepatitis A outbreak has reopened after workers were tested for the virus.

NHS Lanarkshire launched an investigation into nine confirmed and nine suspected cases of the infection on Thursday.

The health board contacted JB Christie bakery in Airdrie as it stated iced cakes, decorated cakes and pastries made at the business could have been linked to the outbreak.

As a result of the probe, the firm closed on Friday and Saturday.

All staff at JB Christie have since been tested for the virus and have been given the all-clear, which enabled it to reopen on Tuesday.

Bakery owner Andrew Chisholm said it had undertaken a deep clean of its premises after being informed of the possible link.

He said on Monday: "As a business, we have fully and voluntarily cooperated with NHS Lanarkshire and environmental health officers during this process.

"As of this morning, May 1, 2017, all staff at the bakery have been blood tested and have been found to be clear of the infection. Also as a precaution all have been vaccinated for hepatitis A."

Mr Chisholm continued: "Please be assured that we have taken this incident very seriously indeed. 

"Not only have we been fully and voluntarily cooperative with the authorities but we have taken a number of steps within the shops to reassure customers further.

"We have undertaken a deep clean of our stores over and above our extremely high day-to-day cleaning regime, disposed of all of our fresh ingredients and any food stuffs which could transmit infection (and) reviewed and refreshed all of our staff hygiene practises to ensure best practice."

He added: "JB Christie Bakers of Airdrie has been going for over 70 years and has a hard won reputation for excellence. 

"We employ 50 skilled local people and we serve our community daily by providing a great range of high quality and value for money bakery products."

The business owner said the bakery had effectively been given a "clean bill of health" after the tests were carried out.

All patients with hepatitis A are either being treated at Monklands Hospital or have been discharged following treatment.

As a precaution, JD Christie withdrew all its products from sale at outlets in North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire and West Lothian.

Dr Josephine Pravinkumar, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health medicine, said: "Our initial investigations have indicated that there may be a link between these cases and the bakery.

"While the risk is very low, if anyone does experience a flu-like illness, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, abdominal pains or jaundice (a yellowing of the eyes or skin), they should contact NHS24 on 111 or their GP in the usual way."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.