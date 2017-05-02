  • STV
Masked men with knives rob BP garage and attack workers

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Women treated by paramedics at the scene in Overtown, North Lanarkshire, on Monday night.

Old Toll: One of the garage workers suffered a cut to her shoulder.
Old Toll: One of the garage workers suffered a cut to her shoulder. Google 2017

Two masked men armed with knives raided a petrol station in North Lanarkshire and attacked two female workers.

The pair threatened the two women at the Old Toll Garage on Main Street in Overtown near Wishaw at around 10.35pm on Monday and demanded money.

One of the women, aged 36, attempted to thwart the robbery and suffered a cut to her shoulder.

The other worker, an 18-year-old woman, was restrained by the robbers but not injured. 

Both women were treated by paramedics at the scene but did not need to go to hospital.

The thieves made off on foot to the rear of the garage with a three-figure sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes,.

Police believe the 36-year-old worker stopped them from taking more.

Both suspects are white, about 5ft 7in, of slim build and were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas or similar covering their face.

Detective inspector Kenny Dalrymple, of Wishaw CID, said: "This attack was obviously planned. 

"The suspects waited until nearly closing time, possibly hoping to get the days' takings and maximise their haul, however, they were thwarted by the staff, one of whom - a 36-year-old woman - sustained a cut to her shoulder as she tried to stop the robbery.

"The other woman, aged 18 years, was restrained by the men during the attack, but was otherwise uninjured."

He added: "Both were treated by paramedics at the scene and did not require to go to hospital, however, this was a very, very frightening experience for them both.

"Officers are currently checking CCTV from the scene and have spoken to people who were on the forecourt at the time of the attack, however, we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly any passing motorist who may have dash-cam footage.

"Main Street is one of the key routes into Wishaw and would have been busy around this time of night."

Anyone with information that might help police with their enquiries is asked to contact Wishaw CID on 101 or to call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

