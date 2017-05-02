Bank 'did not pressurise Rangers over Craig Whyte sale'

  • STV
Fraud trial of former owner hears from Lloyds worker involved in 2011 deal.

Craig Whyte: The former Rangers owner is on trial.
Craig Whyte: The former Rangers owner is on trial. PA

Pressure was not put on Rangers to sell to Craig Whyte to clear the club's bank debt, a court has heard.

In 2011, in the months before the takeover, the club owed Lloyds Banking Group around £23m.

Ian Shanks, a relationship director with Lloyds Business Support Group, said the debt had reduced by around £10m since 2009 as it worked to "reduce its exposure" with both Rangers and its majority shareholder Murray Group.

He told the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday the bank did not run the club but had worked with the board to manage debt and agree budgets.

Mr Shanks said he first became aware of Whyte's offer for the club at the end of 2010.

When asked by advocate depute Alex Prentice if there was "something of substance" to the bid, the witness agreed.

He said he attended a meeting with Whyte's representatives and was later sent details of a bid that agreed to pay an £18m bank loan.

The bid was later revised twice but Mr Shanks said the bank was "happy with the final bid, in the context of everything".

Asked if "pressure was applied to the Murray Group to dispose of Rangers", Mr Shanks said there was not.

Whyte, 46, is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow, where he denies acquiring the club fraudulently in May 2011.

Cross-examined by Donald Findlay QC, Mr Shanks was asked if Rangers' debt was "good business" for the bank.

He said: "We wanted away from most football clubs. (The bank) took the view it was a sector they were uncomfortable lending against."

Mr Findlay asked: "Did the bank put any pressure on the board of Rangers to complete the Whyte bid?"

The witness said: "Not to the board of Rangers, no."

Rangers: Trial relates to 2011 takeover.
Rangers: Trial relates to 2011 takeover. SNS Group

He added: "The decision to sell Rangers was with the Murray Group. The bank was keen for the deal to complete. 

"I knew the independent board were looking at the takeover and we were all very keen the independent board granted their approval."

Prosecutors allege Whyte pretended to Sir David Murray, and others, that funds were available to make all required payments to acquire a "controlling and majority stake" in the club.

The Crown alleges Whyte had only £4m available from two sources at the time but took out a £24m loan from Ticketus against three years of future season ticket sales.

The court has heard the sale was eventually made to Whyte for £1 but came with obligations to pay an £18m bank debt, a £2.8m "small tax case" bill, £1.7m for stadium repairs, £5m for players and £5m in working capital.

