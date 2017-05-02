CCTV images released after woman attacked outside pub

The 20-year-old victim was assaulted by a man on Renfield Street in Glasgow.

Appeal: Man sought after 'terrifying attack' on St Patrick's Day.

CCTV images of a man have been released after a woman was assaulted outside a bar in Glasgow on St Patrick's Day.

The 20-year-old victim was attacked as she waited for a taxi in a doorway near Revolution on Renfield Street.

Police said the woman was left in a state of shock and distress following the incident at about 12.25am on Saturday, March 18.

Detectives have now released CCTV pictures in a bid to find a man they believe might be able to assist with the investigation.

He is described as white, 20 to 30, around 5ft 8in with a slim build and brown hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a light coloured jacket, with a black cardigan or waistcoat and a white shirt underneath.

He was also wearing dark trousers and distinctive trainers, with a white rim and white toe, possible Converse.

The man was last seen walking north on Renfield Street at its junction with Bath Street.

Detective constable Paul Houston said: "A young female has been left in a state of shock and distress having been assaulted following a night out with friends.

"This was a terrifying attack that took place in Glasgow city centre which left her deeply upset.

The city centre was busy with St Patrick's Day revellers and I'm appealing for the identification of this male as we believe he may be able to assist with the ongoing investigation."

Anyone who recognises the man, or has other information which could help the investigation, is asked to call police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.